Russia files court cases for fines on annual turnover of Google, Meta - RIA
Roskomnadzor in October threatened both Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook with fines based on their annual turnover for a repeated failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal. Moscow's Tagansky District Court said court dates for both companies were set for Dec. 24.
Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor has filed administrative cases at a Moscow court against Google and Meta that could see fines imposed on the U.S. tech firms' annual turnover in Russia, the RIA news agency reported on Friday. Roskomnadzor in October threatened both Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook with fines based on their annual turnover for a repeated failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal.
Moscow's Tagansky District Court said court dates for both companies were set for Dec. 24. Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.
