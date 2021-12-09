Moonpig's first-half revenue falls as COVID boost fades

British online greetings card company Moonpig reported a 8.5% drop in first-half revenue after the reopening of high street rivals that were forced to close in the same period a year ago.

The company, however, said on Thursday it expected its annual revenue for the full year to be at upper end of its previous guidance range of between 270 million and 285 million pounds.

