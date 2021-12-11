Left Menu

PUBG: Battlegrounds to become free-to-play game on PC and consoles

The free-to-play pre-registration website has already gone live. You can earn limited items throughout Pre-registration Event, Invite a Friend Event, and My PUBG Play Style event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 07:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 07:56 IST
PUBG: Battlegrounds to become free-to-play game on PC and consoles
Image Credit: Krafton

PUBG: Battlegrounds will become a free-to-play Battle Royale shooter on PC and consoles starting January 12, 2022, Krafton, the game's publisher, announced at The Game Awards 2021 on Friday.

The free-to-play pre-registration website has already gone live. You can earn limited items throughout Pre-registration Event, Invite a Friend Event, and My PUBG Play Style event.

Players who have owned and played PUBG: Battlegrounds before the free-to-play service transition will automatically receive a PUBG - Special Commemorative Pack, which consists of Battlegrounds Plus, Costume skin set, Shackle and Shanks Legacy – Pan and new Nameplate. All these will automatically apply to your account after the free-to-play service conversion.

After the free-to-play service transition is made, all players will start with Basic Account that offers access to most game features. They can also upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 USD and gain access to the following:

  • Bonus 1,300 G-COIN
  • Survival Mastery XP + 100% boost
  • Career - Medal tab
  • Ranked Mode
  • Custom Match functionality
  • In-Game items, including the Captain's Camo set, which includes hat, camo mask and camo gloves

PUBG: Battlegrounds is a free-to-play battle royale shooter where 100 players utilize various weapons and survival strategies against each other to eventually be the last one standing. Players will have to loot weapons, vehicles, and consumables while also being chased by the merciless Blue Zone. Don't be afraid to fight to the death to earn that Chicken Dinner.

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021