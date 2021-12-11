PUBG: Battlegrounds to become free-to-play game on PC and consoles

PUBG: Battlegrounds will become a free-to-play Battle Royale shooter on PC and consoles starting January 12, 2022, Krafton, the game's publisher, announced at The Game Awards 2021 on Friday.

The free-to-play pre-registration website has already gone live. You can earn limited items throughout Pre-registration Event, Invite a Friend Event, and My PUBG Play Style event.

Players who have owned and played PUBG: Battlegrounds before the free-to-play service transition will automatically receive a PUBG - Special Commemorative Pack, which consists of Battlegrounds Plus, Costume skin set, Shackle and Shanks Legacy – Pan and new Nameplate. All these will automatically apply to your account after the free-to-play service conversion.

After the free-to-play service transition is made, all players will start with Basic Account that offers access to most game features. They can also upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 USD and gain access to the following:

Bonus 1,300 G-COIN

Survival Mastery XP + 100% boost

Career - Medal tab

Ranked Mode

Custom Match functionality

In-Game items, including the Captain's Camo set, which includes hat, camo mask and camo gloves

PUBG: Battlegrounds is a free-to-play battle royale shooter where 100 players utilize various weapons and survival strategies against each other to eventually be the last one standing. Players will have to loot weapons, vehicles, and consumables while also being chased by the merciless Blue Zone. Don't be afraid to fight to the death to earn that Chicken Dinner.