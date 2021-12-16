You can now use your Google Meet hardware displays as digital signage

Google is adding the ability for Workspace users to customize the content on their Google Meet-connected hardware devices' displays to use them as digital signage while not in use.

"We're giving admins more control over how screen savers are displayed on their Google Meet hardware devices, allowing them to use their displays as digital signage," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

With this update, admins can now set any publicly accessible URL to display when devices are not in use, the number of minutes of inactivity before screen saver shows and how soon prior to the next meeting screen saver is dismissed.

To display custom screen saver images on your Google Meet hardware displays:

Sign in to your Google Admin console

From the Admin console Home page, go to Devices Google Meet hardware

In the Devices panel, click Settings > Device settings

To apply the setting to all of your devices, leave the top organizational unit selected. Otherwise, select a child organizational unit

Click Screen saver > Custom

Enter the URL for your images or messages

Modify the time settings: The amount of time (in minutes) a device will remain idle before the screen saver turns on. The amount of time (in minutes) prior to the next scheduled meeting that the screen saver should turn off.

Click Save

By default, a Google Meet hardware screen saver is displayed after 120 minutes of inactivity and automatically dismissed 10 minutes prior to the next scheduled meeting. Another point worth mentioning is that screen savers are not interactive, which means tapping your touch controller or using the remote will cause the screen saver to be dismissed, and the device will return to displaying the agenda on the homepage.

The update is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers with Google Meet hardware devices.