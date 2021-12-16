LIC warns of legal action over misuse of its logo on social media

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday said it will take legal action against unscrupulous entities making unauthorised use of its logo on social media platforms to attract customers.

In its caution notice, LIC has also asked the public not to fall prey to proposals of such entities which are misusing its logo on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and other social media.

''It has also come to our notice that certain unscrupulous service providers and agents have created websites and Apps whereby they are attempting to provide various services such as 'Insurance and Insurance Advisory Services' to customers using our trademarks/service marks which are deceptively similar to our mark...

''and domain names deceptively similar to our domain name and even using and reproducing our original literary and artistic works with a view to cause confusion and deception in the minds of the public and policy holders that they are in some manner connected with or authorised by us,'' LIC said in a notice.

It also said that certain software and app providers have created software and Apps that access or enable others to gain access to LIC's portal system by way of facilitating unauthorised access with the intention of data theft.

Such software and App providers have therefore rendered themselves liable to be prosecuted under law, it said.

''Under the fact and circumstances, customers, members of public and policyholders are requested to bring to the notice of us such wrongful and/or unauthorised and/or infringing use of our service marks on social media or any other form... enable us to take appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, to curb such infringing activities,'' it said.

The public at large is cautioned that all information related to our products is available on our website and the Corporation is not responsible for any false or misleading information that may be available on such digital and social media platforms of such unscrupulous persons, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)