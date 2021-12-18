New OxygenOS update lands on OnePlus Nord: Details Inside!

The OnePlus Nord is receiving a new software update, OxygenOS 11.1.7.7, in India, Europe and North America. The latest update bumps up the device's Android security patch level to November 2021 and fixes a couple of issues too.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.7.7 update:

System

Fixed the low probability call forwarding failure issue

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11

Before flashing the build, make sure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of storage space is available on your phone. If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually by navigating to the phone Settings > System > System Update.

As always, the OTA is incremental in nature, meaning it will reach a limited number of users initially. A broader rollout will be held later if no critical bugs are found.

Builds

NA 11.1.7.7.AC01AA

IN 11.1.7.7.AC01DA

EU 11.1.7.7.AC01BA​

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. For biometric authentication, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset is offered with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage and is equipped with a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera with EIS for selfies.