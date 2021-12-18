New OxygenOS update lands on OnePlus Nord: Details Inside!
The OnePlus Nord is receiving a new software update, OxygenOS 11.1.7.7, in India, Europe and North America. The latest update bumps up the device's Android security patch level to November 2021 and fixes a couple of issues too.
Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.7.7 update:
System
- Fixed the low probability call forwarding failure issue
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11
Before flashing the build, make sure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of storage space is available on your phone. If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually by navigating to the phone Settings > System > System Update.
As always, the OTA is incremental in nature, meaning it will reach a limited number of users initially. A broader rollout will be held later if no critical bugs are found.
Builds
- NA 11.1.7.7.AC01AA
- IN 11.1.7.7.AC01DA
- EU 11.1.7.7.AC01BA
OnePlus Nord: Specifications
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. For biometric authentication, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The handset is offered with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage and is equipped with a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.
The OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera with EIS for selfies.
