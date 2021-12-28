PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

Krafton has updated the PUBG: New State's anti-cheat system to eliminate the use of unauthorized programs and provide a fair gameplay environment to its players, the South Korean game developer announced on Tuesday, adding that it will punish those who violate the rules.

"Survivors, We have updated our anti-cheat system to provide players with a fair gameplay experience. We do not condone the use of any unauthorized programs or unfair play in PUBG: NEW STATE and will punish those who violate the rules," Krafton tweeted.

The new anti-cheat system update brings the following changes:

Strengthened the penalty criteria for usage of unauthorized programs

Strengthened measures against users who intentionally play in parties with other players who use unauthorized programs

Today, we have updated our anti-cheat system and added additional logic.We will continuously take stronger measures toward abusive players & cheaters. — PUBG: NEW STATE Dev Team (@NEWSTATE_DEV) December 27, 2021

Last week, Krafton introduced a new device ban policy for its another multiplayer battle royale game which is exclusive to Indian users - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). As per the new policy, the company will permanently ban mobile devices if found using illegal programs. Nearly 60,000 accounts were permanently banned between December 20 to December 26 for cheating in BGMI.