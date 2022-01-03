Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday announced it has achieved the Data Analytics specialization certification in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, strengthening its expertise in the data analytics space.

As a premier partner for Google Cloud, Tech Mahindra has been at the forefront of enabling cloud adoption for enterprises globally, the company said in a statement.

This is the fourth recognition for Tech Mahindra's partnership with Google Cloud. ''Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced today that it has achieved the Data Analytics specialization certification in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program...,'' the company statement said.

Tech Mahindra is a Google Cloud Partner with over 1,000 trained resources. The company is slated to triple its Google Cloud workforce by 2023 to help customers enable digital transformation by leveraging Google Cloud with a focus on Anthos, IOT (Internet of Things), AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) and digital workspaces. ''It has built a dedicated Google Cloud Practice which includes consulting services for assessing the migration of workloads, including SAP, to Google Cloud; managed services for providing ongoing services and domain solutions based on next-gen technologies like IOT, analytics, and AI/ML,'' the release added.

