OnePlus 9RT to soon go global

OnePlus had launched its 9RT smartphone in China back in October, and now there is finally a confirmation that the gadget would soon be going global. The brand's Indian division shared a morse code on Twitter with the message, "Get ready to decode greatness. Coming soon!" and after quick decryption, the code simply said "OnePlus 9RT".

According to GSM Arena, the OnePlus 9RT is a Snapdragon 888-powered device and comes with fancy cooling. The display is 6.62" AMOLED with all the fancy bells and whistles such as HDR10+ support, sRGB and DCI-P3 support, 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 Hz touch sampling rate. The trio of cameras on the back hold some flagship potential with a 50 MP main shooter and a Sony IMX766 sensor behind, but the second cam is a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle, while the third is a classic macro lens, no portrait cam with optical zoom whatsoever.

The price of the OnePlus 9RT was around CNY 3,300 when it launched in China. Globally, some market adjustments are expected, and Indian customers should be able to buy it for around INR 40,000-45,000, while Europe is likely to see a EUR 549 starting price, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)