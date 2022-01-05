Left Menu

Realme 9i specs, renders leak

The specs and renders of the upcoming Realme 9i have leaked ahead of its January 10 announcement.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:19 IST
Realme 9i specs, renders leak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The specs and renders of the upcoming Realme 9i have leaked ahead of its January 10 announcement. GSM Arena obtained some new renders depicting it has surfaced, along with a spec list.

As per the outlet, the Realme 9i is said to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD touchscreen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The gadget will have a 50 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro cam, and a 2 MP depth sensor- for the rear camera. For selfies, the smartphone will have a 16 MP snapper on the front, in the left-aligned hole-punch cutout in the display.

The Realme 9i allegedly measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm and weighs 190g. The build is entirely plastic, and the phone will be offered in two colours-- blue and black. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022