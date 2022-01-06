Left Menu

Google Pixel 3 new update fixes emergency calling bug

The Google Pixel 3 series users can now get rid of the emergency calling bug in the gadget as the company has rolled out a new update for the same.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 15:10 IST
The Google Pixel 3 series users can now get rid of the emergency calling bug in the gadget as the company has rolled out a new update for the same. As per GSM Arena, the build number is SP1A.210812.016.A2 and is available for download to most users, including Verizon-locked ones.

The patch itself is just 500KB big. After the update, users will be able to dial the emergency number- 911 without issues. Reportedly, Android 12 is the last major update for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL and this is likely the last update overall as Google made an announcement last November saying that users should expect the last patch coming in Q1 2022. (ANI)

