CES 2022: Coway Brings More Smart Home Products to India

Following a successful showcase at CES 2022, Coway now aims to introduce the global market to smart home products for healthier living In India, the focus will be on reaching more states and increasing available products SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's Coway Co., Ltd., ''The Best Life Solution Company,'' has been showcasing its latest home health appliance innovations, driven by years of proprietary R&D, at CES 2022 this week. The company's mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers and bidets were considered some of the event's must-see innovations.

''Our mission has always been to make people's lives better and healthier, and we're excited to showcase our latest innovations and designs at CES 2022 and online,'' said Conall Lee, the Head of Global Business at Coway. ''Creating healthy home environments is now more vital than ever before, and better air, water and sleep can be transformative. We hope our smart home products empower users to live healthier.'' Coway Brings Air Purity Solutions to India with Airmega Air Purifiers Based on state-of-the-art research facilities and world-class technical expertise, Coway has created a niche in India with its premium air purifier line, 'Airmega'. Since its launch in 2018, Coway has rapidly maintained a significant share in the Indian market, competing with other global air purifier brands. Coway's Airmega air purifiers cover 355 sq ft to 1,256 sq ft. As of December 2021, the CES-exhibited Coway Airmega 150 (AP-1019C) is the best-selling Air Purifier on Amazon India. • The Airmega 150 is a simple, clean, and compact air purifier that features powerful three-stage filtration, combining a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and a Green HEPA™ filter to reduce contamination in the air. Its sleek design has won three awards from the world's most prestigious design awards – iF Design Award (Germany), Good Design Award (Japan) and IDEA Award (USA). The air purifier includes filter change indicators, easy-to-pull filters, automatic speed control based on particles in the air, and an intuitive air quality indicator with a light that can be turned on or off. It covers rooms up to 33 m² or 355 square feet.

What makes Coway air purifiers stand out is the latest HyperCaptiveTM air filtration system. All Coway Airmega air purifiers are powered by this technology, which features a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a Green HEPA™ filter. The HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration system removes particles of nano-particles down to 0.01 micrometre, including allergen, bacteria, dander, dust, gas, mould and viruses, in the air to banish indoor air pollution. The system has proven effective by independent research laboratories in Korea, Japan and the USA.

Coway's Product Range to Expand in India to Provide Healthier Living Environment Today, when air pollution and viruses are a common cause of concern across the country, Coway gives your family a safer living environment.

In the year 2022, Coway is set to unleash a new range of products, including the new Airmega air purifiers: • Coway Storm Mini (AP-1220B) with the revolutionary MegaJetTM technology enables users to change the direction of the air to be cleaned.

• Coway Airmega 250 (AP-1720), with advanced automated features (Smart Mode, Rapid Mode, and Sleep Mode), adjusts the fan speed automatically based on the room's air quality for better energy efficiency.

Coway also makes a new entry into the water purification category in India. Applied with industry-leading water purification, 'CHP-18A/R' and 'CHP-7310R' will give Indian consumers even more choice.

Coway products are now available for purchase in India directly from Coway India's Official Website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and Croma Online Portal. For an in-store experience of Coway's Air Purifier Range, consumers can visit the nearest Croma Stores to see the lineups of Airmega 150, Airmega 200 and Airmega 300S.

Frootle India is Coway's official partner for complete Sales & After-Sales Support. Over the last 6 years, Frootle India has been considered India's best partner for premium Home & Kitchen Appliances.

For more information about Coway Air Purifiers, visit www.cowayindia.in About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, ''The Best Life Solution Company,'' is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivalled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and Europe, based on the business success in Korea.

For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com or http://newsroom.coway.com.

