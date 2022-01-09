Left Menu

Huawei P50 Pro, P50 Pocket's global launch date out

Huawei's P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pocket foldable smartphones are currently only available in China, but two of them will make their global debut next week - on January 12.

The update comes from Huawei's Malaysian branch, which posted a few teasers on its Twitter account, confirming the January 12 international debut of the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket.

Huawei Malaysia has listed both smartphones on its official site, detailing their specs and features, which are in line with their Chinese counterparts. However, the P50 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC instead of Kirin 9000, and the P50 Pocket will run EMUI 12 out of the box instead of HarmonyOS, reported GSM Arena.

Huawei hasn't mentioned which OS the P50 Pro will run, but it is being believed that it will be EMUI 12. That said, the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will come in a single 8GB/256GB configuration, at least in Malaysia, while the P50 Pocket Premium Edition will be offered in a 12GB/512GB trim. (ANI)

