New update lands on Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders has started receiving a new update that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to December 2021.

The update arrives with build number 18.1055.2112.180 and is rolling out to the worldwide and Russian units of the phone. Below is the complete update changelog (via):

Update Android security patch to December. Optimized system stability

The OTA is rolling out in batches and will reach a limited number of users today. To check if the new firmware is available for your phone, go to Settings > System > System Updates.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Specifications

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with 2448 x 1080-pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, it features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 charging technology.

On the camera front, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders houses a main 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX363 sensor and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom. On the front, there is a 24MP camera for selfies.

Connectivity features onboard the phone include 5G, WiFi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and NavIC. The device runs on Android 11 and features Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 fingerprint sensor.