Oppo A36 announced with Snapdragon 680, 5000 mAh battery

The Chinese tech giant Oppo launched one of the most affordable handsets Oppo A36 in China recently. As per GSM Arena, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 5000 mAh battery.

Reportedly, the screen of the new smartphone is a 6.56" LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, but just a 720p resolution. It has a punch hole in the top left corner for the 8MP selfie camera. The dual cameras on the back resemble the Reno7 design with two large, vertically aligned circles. The main one has a 13MP sensor and f/2.2 lens, while the second one is a 2MP portrait helper.

The smartphone has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and also a micro SD slot. The A36 is shipping with ColorOS 11, based on Android 11. Although the handset has a 5,000 mAh battery inside, as per GSM Arena, it only charges up to 10W.

The phone is up for pre-order in Black or Blue and is priced at USD 250. Sales of the smartphone will commence on January 14. (ANI)

