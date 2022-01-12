Left Menu

Oppo A36 announced with Snapdragon 680, 5000 mAh battery

The Chinese tech giant Oppo launched one of the most affordable handsets Oppo A36 in China recently.

ANI | Dongguan | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:56 IST
Oppo A36 announced with Snapdragon 680, 5000 mAh battery
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese tech giant Oppo launched one of the most affordable handsets Oppo A36 in China recently. As per GSM Arena, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 5000 mAh battery.

Reportedly, the screen of the new smartphone is a 6.56" LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, but just a 720p resolution. It has a punch hole in the top left corner for the 8MP selfie camera. The dual cameras on the back resemble the Reno7 design with two large, vertically aligned circles. The main one has a 13MP sensor and f/2.2 lens, while the second one is a 2MP portrait helper.

The smartphone has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and also a micro SD slot. The A36 is shipping with ColorOS 11, based on Android 11. Although the handset has a 5,000 mAh battery inside, as per GSM Arena, it only charges up to 10W.

The phone is up for pre-order in Black or Blue and is priced at USD 250. Sales of the smartphone will commence on January 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022