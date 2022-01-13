Left Menu

Qualification testing of cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan programme successful: ISRO

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 10:08 IST
Qualification testing of cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan programme successful: ISRO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully conducted the qualification test of cryogenic engine for the Gaganyaan programme for a duration of 720 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test on Wednesday, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

''This successful long-duration test is a major milestone for the Human Space Programme – Gaganyaan. It ensures the reliability and robustness of the cryogenic engine for induction into the human-rated launch vehicle for Gaganyaan'', an ISRO statement said.

Further, this engine will undergo four more tests for a cumulative duration of 1810 seconds, it said.

Subsequently, ISRO said, one more engine will undergo two short-duration tests and one long-duration test to complete the cryogenic engine qualification for Gaganyaan Programme.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said earlier this month India's flagship Gaganyaan project has completed the design phase and entered into the testing phase.

''There is a directive to launch the first unmanned mission before 75th anniversary of India's independence (August 15, 2022) and all the stake-holders are putting their best effort to meet the schedule. I am sure that we will be able to meet this target'', Sivan had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022