US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open after mixed results from big banks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened down on Friday as banking heavyweights JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with mixed results, while big technology companies extended losses after a bruising selloff.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.19 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 35,996.43.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 21.04 points, or 0.45%, at 4,637.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.79 points, or 0.67%, to 14,708.02 at the opening bell.
