US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open after mixed results from big banks

Wall Street's main indexes opened down on Friday as banking heavyweights JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with mixed results, while big technology companies extended losses after a bruising selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.19 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 35,996.43.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 21.04 points, or 0.45%, at 4,637.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.79 points, or 0.67%, to 14,708.02 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)