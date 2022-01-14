Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open after mixed results from big banks

14-01-2022
Wall Street's main indexes opened down on Friday as banking heavyweights JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with mixed results, while big technology companies extended losses after a bruising selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.19 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 35,996.43.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 21.04 points, or 0.45%, at 4,637.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.79 points, or 0.67%, to 14,708.02 at the opening bell.

