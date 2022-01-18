Haier Recognized as the No.1 Brand Globally in Major Appliances in 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Haier has been recognized as the number one brand globally in major appliances in 2021 for the 13th consecutive year, by Euromonitor International • Haier today serves over 1 billion families in 160 countries or regions around the world Haier, the global leader in home appliances & consumer electronics has once again achieved global leadership! The company has been recognized as the number one brand globally in major appliances in 2021 for the 13th consecutive year, by Euromonitor International, the world's authoritative research organization.

Focusing on user experience and keeping abreast of the times, Haier has experienced six strategic stages: brand building, diversification, internationalization, global branding, networking, and ecosystem brand strategy, growing from the once collectively owned small factory into an ecosystem that leads the IoT era. As the world’s first and only IoT ecosystem brand, Haier has been included on the list of BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands for three consecutive years. In addition to this, the company has also been listed in ''The World's 500 Most Influential Brands'' of the World Brand Lab for 17 years straight.

Haier serves over 1 billion families in 160 countries or regions around the world. Till date, Haier has successfully incubated three listed companies (Haier Smart Home, Haier Biomedical, INKON Life), five unicorn companies and 37 gazelle companies. Moreover, the Group has established 10+N innovation ecosystems, 28 industrial parks, 122 manufacturing centers, 108 marketing centers and 240,000 sales networks globally.

Haier has topped Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings by Euromonitor International for 13 consecutive years. Its subsidiary Haier Smart Home is among the list of Fortune's Global 500 and World's Most Admired Companies and Forbes' World’s 2,000 Largest Public Companies. The COSMOPlat industrial Internet platform under Haier Group has topped the cross-sector and cross-field industrial internet platforms of the national Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for two years straight and was named a leader in Industrial IoT platforms by Forrester and was designated by ISO, IEEE and IEC, the three major international standard organizations, to lead the drafting of international standards for mass customization models.

Upholding the vision of “creating new growth engine in the era of IoT with Rendanheyi Model”, Haier is committed to working with its world-class ecosystem partners to continuously build an upscale brand, scenario brand and ecosystem brand, and to set up IoT ecosystems in clothing, food, accommodation, travel, health, elderly care, biomedicine and education, and to tailor personalized smart life for users around the globe.

About Haier Group Haier Group today is the world’s leading brand of major household appliances which is now transforming from a traditional manufacturer to an open entrepreneurship platform. In the era of the Internet and post e-commerce, Haier will extend its ecosystem to social networks and community economies while enhancing the user value of Haier products and services and instilling integrity as a core competency throughout the Group. Haier aims to become a global leader in the era of the Internet of Things.

Revenue generated by the traditional economy: Haier Group's global revenue in 2017 was US$ 37.2 billion, with year-on-year growth of 20%; total pre-tax profits exceeded US$ 4.62 billion, profits achieved year-on-year growth of 12.8%. Currently, the Group's brands include Haier, Casarte, GE Appliances, AQUA, Fisher & Paykel, Leader, RRS, DCS, and Monogram. Each brand has its own unique market positioning and provides outstanding user experiences for end-users. Haier is now further deploying and demonstrating the effectiveness of the Rendanheyi management model and will internationalize Rendanheyi through its unique cultural integration system. To View the Image, click on the Link Below: Haier Recognized as the No.1 brand globally in major appliances in 2021

