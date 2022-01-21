Intel to invest $20 billion to build manufacturing plants in Ohio
Intel Corp said on Friday it would invest $20 billion to build two new plants in Ohio that would develop and manufacture advanced semiconductor chips, as it races to catch up with rivals in other parts of the world.
