Left Menu

WhatsApp to soon allow users to transfer chat history between Android, iOS

The developers at WhatsApp are finally close to delivering chat history migration between Android and iOS devices.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:53 IST
WhatsApp to soon allow users to transfer chat history between Android, iOS
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The developers at WhatsApp are finally close to delivering chat history migration between Android and iOS devices. According to GSM Arena, this was recently revealed by the source code found of WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS.

It appears that it won't be a straightforward process, though. The migration process requires both devices to have the app installed and the process of migration will likely work using a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection. In comparison, other messaging apps store and sync user data using Google Drive, iCloud or their own cloud service.

As of now, the only official way to sync your WhatsApp data between an iOS and Android phone is to own a Samsung-made device. The migration works one way, from an iPhone to a Samsung via cable and using Samsung's SmartSwitch app, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022