Ericsson sets up dedicated DNB 5G NOC in Malaysia

Ericsson announced Monday that it has set up a Network Operations Centre (NOC) dedicated to Malaysia's Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) 5G network.

Leveraging the state-of-the-art Ericsson Operations Engine, the dedicated DNB 5G NOC will monitor, maintain and manage network faults, security and performance KPIs of the DNB network.

The Ericsson Operations Engine combines advanced components and capabilities into one powerful solution to predict and prevent disruptions caused by hardware, software, or external factors.

The 5G NOC will also serve as the first point of contact for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for technical issues, customer complaints, network performance, quality-related matters, billing and charging related issues.

Further, the Security Operations Centre (SOC) within the NOC provides 24/7 cyber security monitoring threat detection and remediation capabilities using Ericsson's Managed Services Security Platform suite of tools.

"The dedicated DNB 5G NOC is an example of our commitment to deliver a cost-efficient, world-class 5G experience for the people and businesses of Malaysia. The NOC will support the national 5G infrastructure by providing proactive, fast detection and isolation of network faults, monitor security events or threats and reduce response and rectification time," said David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh.

5G services in Malaysia are planned to reach approximately 40% coverage in populated areas by the end of 2022.