Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as tech selloff deepens; Fed meeting eyed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as tech selloff deepens; Fed meeting eyed
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes slipped at open on Tuesday as a selloff in technology stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting overshadowed upbeat results from blue-chip companies including IBM and 3M.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 177.86 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 34,186.64.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 43.49 points, or 0.99%, at 4,366.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 244.26 points, or 1.76%, to 13,610.87 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022