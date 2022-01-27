These Xiaomi devices will get MIUI 13 in Q1 2022

At the global Redmi Note 11 Series launch event, Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the MIUI 13 rollout schedule for the first quarter of 2022. The Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11T series will be the first of the company's devices to receive the update, followed by the Redmi Note 11 series.

Below is the release schedule for all Xiaomi devices that will receive MIUI 13 in Q1 2022:

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Mi 11i

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

MIUI 13 is Xiaomi's latest generation operating system that is claimed to offer an all-around upgrade over the previous generation, with a focus on improving core experience including faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life alongside useful features such as sidebar and all-new widgets.