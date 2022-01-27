Left Menu

These Xiaomi devices will get MIUI 13 in Q1 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 10:09 IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi

At the global Redmi Note 11 Series launch event, Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the MIUI 13 rollout schedule for the first quarter of 2022. The Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11T series will be the first of the company's devices to receive the update, followed by the Redmi Note 11 series.

Below is the release schedule for all Xiaomi devices that will receive MIUI 13 in Q1 2022:

  • Mi 11 Ultra
  • Mi 11
  • Mi 11i
  • Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Mi 11 Lite
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Xiaomi 11T
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Redmi Note 11S
  • Redmi Note 11
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Redmi Note 10
  • Redmi Note 10 JE
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021)
  • Redmi 10
  • Xiaomi Pad 5

MIUI 13 is Xiaomi's latest generation operating system that is claimed to offer an all-around upgrade over the previous generation, with a focus on improving core experience including faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life alongside useful features such as sidebar and all-new widgets.

