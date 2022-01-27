Redmi Smart Band Pro launching in India next month: All you need to know

The Redmi Smart Band Pro will land in India on February 9, 2022, the company confirmed in a tweet on Thursday. The fitness band debuted in China in October 2021.

📢 PSA: All reasons to put off fitness are hereby officially Ban(ne)d. 🚫The 𝗣𝗿𝗼 at keeping you #AlwaysOnFitness is about to take over your regime from 09.02.2022, and how! 💪 Watch this space for more updates on the new #RedmiSmartBandPro 👇🏋️ https://t.co/ER1mg9zlRP pic.twitter.com/Ry6vBptr2r — Redmi India - Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 27, 2022

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Specs and features

The Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 194 x 368-pixels resolution and up to 450nit brightness. The device is protected by a 2.5D tempered glass and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The smart fitness band can detect 110+ fitness modes including 15 professional modes. The device supports tracking of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep quality, stress level with a scientific guided deep breathing exercise, and female health.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the Smart Band Pro is fuelled by a 200 mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days under typical usage mode and 20 days under power-saving mode. The band is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later versions.