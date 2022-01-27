Left Menu

Redmi Smart Band Pro launching in India next month: All you need to know

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 12:31 IST
Image Credit: Redmi
The Redmi Smart Band Pro will land in India on February 9, 2022, the company confirmed in a tweet on Thursday. The fitness band debuted in China in October 2021.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Specs and features

The Redmi Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 194 x 368-pixels resolution and up to 450nit brightness. The device is protected by a 2.5D tempered glass and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The smart fitness band can detect 110+ fitness modes including 15 professional modes. The device supports tracking of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep quality, stress level with a scientific guided deep breathing exercise, and female health.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the Smart Band Pro is fuelled by a 200 mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days under typical usage mode and 20 days under power-saving mode. The band is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later versions.

