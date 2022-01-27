Left Menu

iPhones may soon accept contactless payments directly

Apple will soon introduce a feature that will let small businesses use iPhones to accept payments without the need for extra hardware.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:38 IST
iPhones may soon accept contactless payments directly
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple will soon introduce a feature that will let small businesses use iPhones to accept payments without the need for extra hardware. According to The Verge, the feature has been anticipated since Apple bought contactless payment startup Mobeewave in 2020, and the feature could be coming via a software update "in the coming months."

Mobeewave previously worked with Samsung on similar NFC functionality, trialling a system called Samsung POS in the startup's home country of Canada in 2019 before launching it worldwide. Samsung POS enabled Samsung phones to accept payments directly from contactless cards and NFC payment services like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. As per The Verge, it's unclear if Mobeewave's technology will be branded as part of the Apple Pay service, nor whether Apple will use its own payment network or launch with an existing partner. Mobeewave's staff has reportedly been working in Apple's payment division since the acquisition.

Apple is expected to release the first iOS 15.4 beta sometime soon, which may be when we get our first look at the contactless payment feature. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022