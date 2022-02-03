Left Menu

S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays

Some of South Korea's corporate giants have asked staff to test themselves for COVID-19 before returning to work on Thursday after the Lunar New Year holidays, amid concerns the break could fuel the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant. Kakao Corp, operator of South Korea's dominant chat app, went further and blocked employees from coming to the office for two weeks, as the country's daily infections hit record highs.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 07:52 IST
S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays

Some of South Korea's corporate giants have asked staff to test themselves for COVID-19 before returning to work on Thursday after the Lunar New Year holidays, amid concerns the break could fuel the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Kakao Corp, operator of South Korea's dominant chat app, went further and blocked employees from coming to the office for two weeks, as the country's daily infections hit record highs. Many people in South Korea travelled during the holidays to see family, likely leading to an uptick in infections.

Kakao barred employees from entering the office until Feb. 18 without approval, with very few exceptions. Even then, the employee is required to self-diagnose with a test kit in a prepared space and enter only after a negative result. After Feb. 18, Kakao will also deliver 10 at-home test kits, which can be used 20 times, to each employee's home so they can test themselves before coming to the office, it said in a statement.

Energy group SK Innovation handed out at-home test kits to employees ahead of the holiday and asked them to test themselves before returning to work, and recommended working from home, a spokesperson said. Battery maker LG Energy Solution also handed out at-home test kits to employees for them to use before returning to work, a spokesperson said.

South Korean government agencies including the Ministry of Health and Welfare took similar precautions, a spokesperson said. Although more infectious, the fatality rate of the Omicron variant was 0.15%, about one-fifth of the Delta variant's 0.7%, health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Wednesday.

"The number of confirmed cases is increasing rapidly due to the Omicron spread, but the medical system remains in a stable situation," Son said. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 22,907 new cases for Wednesday, up 58% from 14,518 last Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022