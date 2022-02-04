6 Best tools to create professional-looking images for social media

Content creation is no easy task. As users become pickier, it gets harder to grab their attention and convince them to stay longer on your page. However, 90% of businesses worldwide use content marketing, demonstrating its effectiveness.

Content with relevant pictures receives 94% more views than content without it. Professional graphic design tools will assist you in creating images for social media that will resonate with and engage your target audience.

We'll share some tips for making eye-catching images, as well as a list of the six best tools for creating visuals that get likes, shares, and comments.

Top 6 graphic design tools for creating social media images in 2022

1. Depositphotos background remover - free and easy-to-use tool for visual creators

Depositphotos background remover allows you to edit picture backgrounds with a single click; no design skills are required. The image is processed instantly without quality loss, thanks to the AI technology behind this tool. You can save a backgroundless image as a PNG file, and then insert it into ready-made designs that match the aesthetic of your social media account.

2. VistaCreate - a convenient graphic design tool for non-designers

VistaCreate is a graphic design tool that allows you to create impressive images, animations, and videos without professional skills. It has a user-friendly interface and ready-made templates for posts on Facebook, Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter, and more. The platform also allows you to customize the format of your designs, add frames, stickers, as well as icons to them. They offer a large font selection and have a vast stock image library.

3. Adobe Lightroom - handy software for basic photo editing

Adobe Lightroom is among the best apps to create images that engage users. Lightroom is ideal for basic photo editing and can be used on any device. Within the app, you can get tips and tutorials to help you organize and speed up your workflow, create new presets, and use editing functions such as cropping, noise reduction, color grading, white balance, exposure, red eye correction, and more.

4. Coolors - a practical color palettes generator

Coolors is a tool that allows you to create perfect color combinations in seconds. It has an easy-to-use interface and a rich selection of color schemes. Using the spacebar, you can create an unlimited amount of color palettes. With each tap, you'll receive a new color scheme divided into five hue-filled ribbons. Moreover, you can save colors or palettes to your favorites, easily copy hex color codes, view palettes as a gradient, as well as adjust hue, saturation, brightness, and temperature.

5. Infogram - a user-friendly tool that helps create infographics

Infogram is a data visualization tool that helps design digital charts, infographics, and maps with ease. You can create both simple and in-depth designs with ready-made templates, or build a custom template to match your brand's visual identity. Another fantastic feature of this tool is the ability to create interactive content with live data that can be updated at any moment.

6. Projector - a collection of professionally designed and fully customizable templates

Projector is free graphic design software suitable for both beginner and experienced designers. It has an intuitive UI and fast drag-and-drop uploads. Projector offers a unique template library filled with modern, expressive, and inspiring designs. They allow you to create social media images for each network, including Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

How to create engaging visuals for social media

1. Keep up with trends

Sometimes, when we see projects made by professionals, we think that their creative ideas are the result of many years of hard and consistent work. There is some truth in this perspective. But to keep fresh ideas flowing and create up-to-date content, graphic designers need to pay attention to trends; whether they're color, visual, or creative trends.

Every year, Depositphotos, an international content marketplace, shares a list of creative trends with insightful data based on expert opinions and search statistics from their million-file library. The trend forecast covers key themes, ideas, and aesthetics that will prevail in creative communication in the coming year. In addition, every season, they share seasonal color trends and curated collections with trendy photos, illustrations, and videos to inspire the creative community worldwide.

2. Align images with your brand's visual identity and content strategy

Although knowing what is trendy in design is helpful, creators should remember about their brand's visual identity and content strategy. Be mindful of the style, color palettes, and typography when creating images for social media. Check if you are consistent with your ideas and whether they resonate with your social media profile.

Combining identity-based work with new ideas will help you stay on top of trends, convey the right messages, and engage prospects.

3. Keep it simple

Remember that less is always more. In the race for shares, likes, and comments, don't forget that sometimes people want to rest their eyes and not overload themselves with intense design. Therefore, don't over-edit your images, choose complementary colors, and find easy-to-read fonts for your visuals (unless your brand's visual identity requires the opposite).

4. Make use of professional tools

Whether you're a designer, marketer, blogger, or simply a beginner interested in creating images for social media, you can greatly benefit from professional tools. Don't worry! Modern design tools are user-friendly; they'll help you create content quickly. Actively use the tools we mentioned above and you'll see results in no time.

What's next?

Now that you're set with various graphic design tools, nothing can stop you from creating striking images for social media networks. Show your creativity by experimenting with different colors, backgrounds, and fonts!

