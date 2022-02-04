Union Bank's banking services now available on WhatsApp

The Union Bank of India has started offering its banking services on WhatsApp. Powered by Infosys Finacle, the new service called Union Virtual Connect (UVConn) will give the bank's retail customers personalized, daily banking services, instantaneously and securely.

"It has always been our endeavour to build lasting relationships with customers by offering simple, fast, and contextual banking solutions and experiences with improved convenience. In line with this vision, we have introduced this service on WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world. We expect this simple and convenient form of banking to add immense convenience to our customers and hope to see its rapid adoption in the months to come," said Shri Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India.

With Infosys Finacle:

The bank can onboard new customers remotely and instantly, via secure messaging on WhatsApp.

Union Bank customers will be able to safely connect with the bank's official number via the end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp messaging interface.

Finacle Conversational Banking and Remote Banker will offer capabilities like text, voice, or video messaging, along with sharing images, documents, and other content.

Finacle Remote Banker will enable Union Bank to extend conversational banking experiences to other popular chat messenger platforms.

Customers can execute a host of their banking requirements on their mobile devices. These include requests like mini statements, cheque status, cheque book request, locker rent enquiry, and auxiliary services like doorstep banking, UMobile app, account opening (retail loan, saving, and NPS), linking Aadhaar number and more.

Commenting on this development, Sajit Vijayakumar, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "Union Bank of India is adapting to the constantly changing needs of their customers and meeting them with new-age banking experiences. WhatsApp has been one of the most popular messengers, revolutionizing the way people interact, and India has one of the largest WhatsApp user bases in the world."

Union Bank's new banking service will be available in seven languages initially.