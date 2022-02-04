Left Menu

Union Bank's banking services now available on WhatsApp

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:31 IST
Union Bank's banking services now available on WhatsApp
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Bank of India has started offering its banking services on WhatsApp. Powered by Infosys Finacle, the new service called Union Virtual Connect (UVConn) will give the bank's retail customers personalized, daily banking services, instantaneously and securely.

"It has always been our endeavour to build lasting relationships with customers by offering simple, fast, and contextual banking solutions and experiences with improved convenience. In line with this vision, we have introduced this service on WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world. We expect this simple and convenient form of banking to add immense convenience to our customers and hope to see its rapid adoption in the months to come," said Shri Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India.

With Infosys Finacle:

  • The bank can onboard new customers remotely and instantly, via secure messaging on WhatsApp.
  • Union Bank customers will be able to safely connect with the bank's official number via the end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp messaging interface.
  • Finacle Conversational Banking and Remote Banker will offer capabilities like text, voice, or video messaging, along with sharing images, documents, and other content.
  • Finacle Remote Banker will enable Union Bank to extend conversational banking experiences to other popular chat messenger platforms.
  • Customers can execute a host of their banking requirements on their mobile devices. These include requests like mini statements, cheque status, cheque book request, locker rent enquiry, and auxiliary services like doorstep banking, UMobile app, account opening (retail loan, saving, and NPS), linking Aadhaar number and more.

Commenting on this development, Sajit Vijayakumar, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "Union Bank of India is adapting to the constantly changing needs of their customers and meeting them with new-age banking experiences. WhatsApp has been one of the most popular messengers, revolutionizing the way people interact, and India has one of the largest WhatsApp user bases in the world."

Union Bank's new banking service will be available in seven languages initially.

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022