MainOne empowers enterprises to adopt Cloud technology in West Africa

MainOne (www.MainOne.net), the leading provider of connectivity solutions for businesses in West Africa is empowering enterprises to adopt Cloud technology by connecting businesses across the region directly and privately to public cloud service providers.

The MainOne Cloud Connect service ensures direct, secure, and reliable network connectivity between enterprise data centers or office locations and public cloud providers such as Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services. MainOne also has a partnership with Equinix-Telecity that grants the company direct access to other global providers such as Oracle and IBM, thereby giving customers access to the services they need.

With MainOne Cloud Connect, enterprises can collaborate seamlessly while adopting remote work (Work from Home) policies. Collaborating across phones, emails and applications has been made easier through cloud-hosted team collaboration applications with MainOne Cloud Connect providing additional security and compliancy benefits for industries in the Financial, Oil and Gas, and Manufacturing sectors.

MainOne Cloud Connect solution is backed by MainOne's private submarine cable and supports direct connections to Cloud services at speeds from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps. According to the Head, Technical Solutions & Managed Services, Oluwasayo Oshadami, "Our Cloud Connect service enables businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d'Ivoire adapt to the rapid growth of cloud solutions with always-on, secure access to their cloud-enabled applications. Our investments in a world-class connectivity infrastructure coupled with technology from our global partners is strategically positioned to support the digital transformation efforts of our customers".

As stated by one of the company's customers "MainOne Cloud Connect service allowed our team have direct access to Microsoft Azure services, which means we don't have to leverage on the shared internet of the bank which was resulting in high bandwidth usage, unpredictable latency and impact on other services. The latency of the service is guaranteed, and the service performance is predictable".

(With Inputs from APO)