TREX picks Nokia IP solution to enhance interconnection capabilities in Finland

Finnish internet exchange provider TREX Regional Exchanges Oy (TREX) has selected Nokia IP routing technology to upgrade its regional interconnection and peering infrastructure.

The partnership will see TREX deploying the Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router platforms running the latter's SR Linux network operating system (NOS) to upgrade its network. Supplied by Nokia partner NetNordic, the platforms will allow TREX to increase its interconnection and peering services capacity.

We chose the Nokia 7220 IXR platform running SR Linux because it meets our current and future requirements for a scalable, cost-effective interconnection platform with advanced network operations capabilities. The new platform will allow us to meet increasing customer traffic needs while ensuring operations efficiency through network automation. Aleksi Suhonen, Chairman of TREX

Nokia 7220 IXR provides fixed-configuration, high-performance platforms that let you bring unmatched scale, flexibility and operational simplicity to your data center networks and cloud environments.

TREX can enhance its network automation capabilities for current and future services by leveraging the extensive automation framework provided with the Nokia SR Linux.

"TREX is expanding its regional interconnection capabilities to meet the needs of its customers as they embrace new digital and cloud technologies. We are pleased that TREX has chosen Nokia IP routing technology to enhance its interconnection capabilities to support the needs of its consumers in the region," said Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, Senior Vice President of EMEA Webscale business at Nokia.