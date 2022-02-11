Explosion at S.Korea Yeochun NCC plant in Yeosu kills four

An explosion at South Korean petrochemical company Yeochun NCC's (YNCC) plant in the city of Yeosu has killed four people and injured four, a Yeosu Fire Station official said on Friday. YNCC could not be immediately reached for comment.

YNCC's third naphtha cracker in Yeosu, which the fire station official said was the site of the explosion, produces 470,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene. YNCC's first and second naphtha crackers in Yeosu produce 900,000 and about 920,000 tpy of ethylene each.

YNCC's entire capacity is 2.29 million tpy, about 1.1% of global capacity, Samsung Securities analyst Cho Hyun-ryul said.

Also Read: Japan to nominate mines for UNESCO list despite South Korean protest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)