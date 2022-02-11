Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:20 IST
Twitter Inc's website and app were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement