Samsung Galaxy A03 might be launching in India this month

After initially announcing its entry-level Galaxy A03 in November, South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally released it early this year, and now the device is speculated to land in India before the end of this month. As per GSM Arena, the device is said to retail for around Rs 12,000. Only two of its three international colour options will make it to India: Red and Black.

Only two RAM/storage versions will be available 3/32GB and 4/64GB. The reports obtained by GSM Arena also revealed that the A03 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC with a 1.6 GHz octa-core CPU.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch 720x1600 PLS TFT screen, a 48 MP main rear camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, a 5 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery and it runs Android 11. (ANI)

