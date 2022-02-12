Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy A03 might be launching in India this month

After initially announcing its entry-level Galaxy A03 in November, South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally released it early this year, and now the device is speculated to land in India before the end of this month.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03 might be launching in India this month
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

After initially announcing its entry-level Galaxy A03 in November, South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally released it early this year, and now the device is speculated to land in India before the end of this month. As per GSM Arena, the device is said to retail for around Rs 12,000. Only two of its three international colour options will make it to India: Red and Black.

Only two RAM/storage versions will be available 3/32GB and 4/64GB. The reports obtained by GSM Arena also revealed that the A03 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC with a 1.6 GHz octa-core CPU.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch 720x1600 PLS TFT screen, a 48 MP main rear camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, a 5 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery and it runs Android 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022