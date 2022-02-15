Left Menu

Amazon announces blockbuster deals on Echo devices as Alexa turns 4 in India

According to Amazon India, the number of requests to Alexa in 2021 increased by 68% as compared to 2020. The smart voice assistant responded to over 2.6 Lakh requests for controlling smart home appliances every day and also entertained customers by playing more than 21.6 Lakh songs every day.

Amazon has announced blockbuster deals on Alexa devices to mark the fourth anniversary of its virtual assistant in India. Starting today, customers can avail up to 50% off on Amazon Echo range of smart speakers and displays, up to 43% off on Fire TV devices, up to 30% off on smart home gadgets and Alexa built-in devices by OnePlus, boAt, Wipro, Panasonic, Xiaomi and other brands.

The deals will be available til 11:59 PM on 16th February 2022.

In India, the Alexa voice service is available in English, Hindi and mixed language such as Hinglish.

Commenting on this development, Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India, said, "We are constantly working to make Alexa more useful and delightful for customers in India with launches such as our most advanced Echo Show 10 with intelligent motion, India's first celebrity voice with Mr Amitabh Bachchan, and the Mahindra XUV700 vehicle with Alexa built-in."

