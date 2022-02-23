Google's Area 120 launches new privacy platform for mobile app developers

Google's in-house incubator Area 120 has introduced a new privacy platform called Checks to simplify privacy and reduce the risk for mobile app developers distributing on both Android and iOS.

Powered by Google's advanced AI technologies, the Checks platform will help mobile app developers of all sizes save time by replacing complicated processes and providing automated privacy insights. It will help them gain confidence to make informed decisions by:

identifying potential compliance issues

providing clear actionable insights in simple language

offering links to relevant resources

The new privacy platform helps mobile app developers who use Software Developer Kits (SDKs) by detecting when their app's data-sharing practices have changed and then sending them an automated alert.

Google says Checks will also help developers identify what information they may need to declare for Google Play's Data safety section and the basis for the recommendation.

To get started:

Log in to Checks using your Google account

Provide your Google Play app package name

Answer a few simple questions and verify your access

Once verified your apps will be analyzed to generate a report

You can request early access starting today and select your package:

Free - For customers who only want help completing Google Play's Data safety section

Core ($249/month) - For customers who want support maintaining privacy policy compliance

Premium ($499/month) - For customers who want advanced privacy data monitoring or have multiple integrations

Enterprise (custom pricing) - For customers with bespoke privacy needs or large app portfolios (5+ apps)

More information can be found here.

As per the FAQ page, Checks subscriptions are month-to-month and can be changed or cancelled at any time.

"We want to help developers build mobile apps that their users can enjoy and trust. We look forward to continuing to work closely with developers to ensure Checks provides solutions that developers need," Google said in a statement.