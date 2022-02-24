Nokia adds 5G Network Slicing to Bell Labs 5G Certification Program

Nokia on Wednesday announced the addition of 5G Network Slicing Certification to Bell Labs 5G Certification Program, a first-of-its-kind program to train and certify industry professionals on 5G technology

This professional-level course will examine the role of network slicing in 5G deployments, its business benefits to both operators and enterprises, how slicing works across the core, radio and transport domains, and how end-to-end orchestration and automation works seamlessly across these domains to provide slicing services.

The 5G Network Slicing Certification course will provide a deeper understanding of how Network Slicing can enhance 5G system efficiencies using real-life examples.

The program is available for Individual learners, industry players and service providers who need to develop the capabilities to make strong business and technology planning decisions that are enabled by 5G. It is also appropriate for anyone interested in going beyond foundational 5G knowledge and skills to make the most of 5G's capabilities today and in the future, Nokia said in a press release on Wednesday.

Nokia said that Network Slicing is the final addition to the Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program.

5G network slicing opens up countless opportunities for our customers by enabling them to configure their networks to support requirements for their specific use cases and services. The 5G Network Slicing course showcases how operators and enterprises alike can benefit from 5G capabilities in an innovative and cost-efficient manner. Peter Vetter, President Bell Labs Core Research

For the unversed, Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program offers two levels of certification for professionals across the information and communications technology (ICT) industry.

Associate Level Certification - designed for students needing to understand basic 5G concepts and frameworks

Professional Level Certifications - consists of a series of advanced domain-specific certifications covering 5G strategy and planning.

The program has received 40,000 registrations so far.