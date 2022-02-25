Govt promoting research for using plastic waste in steel-making: RCP Singh

Union Steel Minister RCP Singh said on Friday that the government was promoting research on using plastic waste in steel-making to create an environment-friendly ''waste-to-wealth'' model.

Singh inaugurated a two-day conference of ministers of mines and industries from states at Konark in Odisha, according to an official release.

During the nearly five-hour long session, organised by the Steel Ministry, deliberations were held on mining, steel sector and issues put forth by the Union and state governments.

The objective of the conference was to provide the mineral-rich states an opportunity to present and deliberate on matters related to mining leases, environmental clearance of ongoing and new mining projects.

The steel minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating wealth from waste. He said research to use plastic waste in steel-making was being explored by various companies.

''We are promoting research and development using plastic waste in steel making. It will create environment-friendly 'waste-to-wealth' model,'' he said.

Singh held discussions on creating an environment where the states and the ministry of steel could work together to realise India's vision of 300 million tonnes of steel production by 2030.

He reiterated the importance of effective rehabilitation and resettlement.

The minister highlighted that only those companies, which could leverage social capital positively and were ready to give back to the local population, would be able to gain in the long run.

''Similarly, India can thrive only if a level-playing field is available for all players in the sector. A policy to encourage the secondary steel players is necessary to give direction to this vision,'' he said.

Odisha Steel Minister Prafulla Mallik said the government was doing everything to support an ''already-conducive'' environment for mineral exploitation in the state.

Singh also visited the Sun Temple, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

''Glad to learn that this temple is built with state of art Kalinga architecture style,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)