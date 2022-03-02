Left Menu

Karnataka: 12th edition of "Bengaluru India Nano" event to be held from March 7-9, to witness participation of 10 countries

Bengaluru's twelth edition of the three-day-long "Bengaluru India Nano" event having 'Nano for Sustainable Future' as its theme will begin from March 7 and will end on March 9.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:32 IST
Karnataka: 12th edition of "Bengaluru India Nano" event to be held from March 7-9, to witness participation of 10 countries
Karnataka Information Technology minister C.N.Ashwatha Narayana. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's twelth edition of the three-day-long "Bengaluru India Nano" event having 'Nano for Sustainable Future' as its theme will begin from March 7 and will end on March 9. Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, State Information Technology (IT) Biotechnology and Science and Technology Minister stated that the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. Dr C.N.R.Rao, Bharat Ratna awardee scientist and chairperson of state vision group for Nano Technology, and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for IT will be present.

He further stated that over 10 countries including Israel, Japan, Germany, Canada will be participating and the event which is being organised in association with 5 leading industries including such as India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Bangalore, and many more. "The 12th edition of the 'Bengaluru India Nano' focuses on nano-medicine, nano-photonics, nano-textiles, hydrogen technology among others. 75 eminent speakers, 2500 delegates, 25 sessions, and over 4000 attendees are expected to participate," Minister Narayana explained.

Ashwatha said that this is for the first time, programmes like 'nanotech quiz' and 'nano for young' have been introduced with the objective of sensitising young minds about futuristic nanotechnology. "Around 650 students belonging to 23 states and 5 Union Territories have already registered for the quiz event. Sessions that will be held on the final day are designed in a tutorial model keeping students in mind," he added.

In this event, the 'Nano Excellence Award' will be presented to 5 young researchers who are pursuing a PhD in Nano Technology. Professor Navakanta Bhat, Chairman, state vision group for Nano-Technology, said, "The integration of nanotech, life sciences, and health sciences has resulted in revolutionary innovations like messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine and many such innovations are in the pipeline to be unleashed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022