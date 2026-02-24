FTSE 100 dips amid tariff uncertainty and AI disruption concerns

The UK's FTSE 100 dipped on Tuesday, echoing a downbeat ‌sentiment across global markets as investors grappled with tariff-related trade uncertainties as well as worries about potential disruption from artificial intelligence.

The blue-chip index was down 0.1% at 1140 GMT, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 was up ‌0.07%. President Donald Trump imposed a new tariff from Tuesday of 10% on all imported goods not covered ‌by exemptions, rather than the 15% he promised earlier, after his levies were struck down by the Supreme Court.

The British government had negotiated a reciprocal tariff rate at 10% after reaching a deal with the U.S. last year. Global stocks also came under pressure with ⁠sectors considered ​as vulnerable to disruption ⁠from AI, such as software and private equity, slumping overnight on Wall Street after a report from Citrini Research laid out the possible ⁠risks to the global economy from the fast-evolving technology.

British technology stocks fell 1%, with information group RELX and exchange operator ​London Stock Exchange Group down 1.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Computer hardware firm Raspberry Pi, which traders in the past ⁠have seen as a beneficiary of low-cost AI projects, jumped 11.7%.

Meanwhile, banks slipped 1.2%, with Lion Finance and Barclays dropping 1.5% each, ⁠while Lloyds ​fell 1.9%. Standard Chartered dipped 2% even as the bank reported a rise in full-year pretax profit, announced a $1.5 billion share buyback and a full-year dividend that was up 65% from a year earlier.

On the earnings ⁠front, Convatec climbed 10% to the top of the benchmark index after the medical equipment maker raised its medium-term ⁠organic revenue growth target, ⁠citing a strengthening product pipeline. Croda rose 3.4% after the specialty chemicals maker forecast ambitious profit margins for 2028, as it continues to streamline its operations following last year's ‌subdued demand in some ‌regions linked to U.S. tariffs.

