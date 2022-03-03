Smartron India launches 2nd-gen tbike OneX for B2B segment; price at Rs 38,000

Technology company Smartron India announced on Thursday the launch of the second-generation e-bike, tbike OneX, priced at Rs 38,000, excluding GST, for the business-to-business (B2B) segment.

The multi-modular, multi-purpose and multi-utility vehicle primarily targets rideshare and delivery markets, comes with a top speed of 25 kmph and over 100 km range with battery swapping and on-board charging options, Smartron said in a statement.

With this launch, the company said it now has five tbike models in its product portfolio.

The tronX platform in conjunction with tbike app and tlock offers a range of customised fleet and rider management features and easy integration into existing IT systems of rideshare and delivery service providers.

''We are delighted to announce the launch of tbike oneX, which is our second-generation multi-purpose ebike.

''It is built on highly successful tbike One and One Pro. While tbike oneX is designed for the rideshare market, we envision it being used for lifestyle, tourism, e-commerce, e-pharmacies, e-groceries, etc,'' said Smartron founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy.

He also said the company has expanded its target geographies and started exporting tbikes to several countries in Africa, UK/Ireland, Bhutan, and Mexico.

The ebike is completely designed and engineered in India and thus eliminating current supply chain and logistics challenges faced by companies trying to import bikes from China and other countries, Smartron said.

Anoop Nishanth, managing director of Tronx Motors (EV division of Smartron), said: ''tbike OneX is a future-ready bike that offers an easy ride experience combined with design sensibilities that adapts to varied cargo requirements.'' PTI IAS HRS hrs

