Left Menu

Smartron India launches 2nd-gen tbike OneX for B2B segment; price at Rs 38,000

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:06 IST
Smartron India launches 2nd-gen tbike OneX for B2B segment; price at Rs 38,000
  • Country:
  • India

Technology company Smartron India announced on Thursday the launch of the second-generation e-bike, tbike OneX, priced at Rs 38,000, excluding GST, for the business-to-business (B2B) segment.

The multi-modular, multi-purpose and multi-utility vehicle primarily targets rideshare and delivery markets, comes with a top speed of 25 kmph and over 100 km range with battery swapping and on-board charging options, Smartron said in a statement.

With this launch, the company said it now has five tbike models in its product portfolio.

The tronX platform in conjunction with tbike app and tlock offers a range of customised fleet and rider management features and easy integration into existing IT systems of rideshare and delivery service providers.

''We are delighted to announce the launch of tbike oneX, which is our second-generation multi-purpose ebike.

''It is built on highly successful tbike One and One Pro. While tbike oneX is designed for the rideshare market, we envision it being used for lifestyle, tourism, e-commerce, e-pharmacies, e-groceries, etc,'' said Smartron founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy.

He also said the company has expanded its target geographies and started exporting tbikes to several countries in Africa, UK/Ireland, Bhutan, and Mexico.

The ebike is completely designed and engineered in India and thus eliminating current supply chain and logistics challenges faced by companies trying to import bikes from China and other countries, Smartron said.

Anoop Nishanth, managing director of Tronx Motors (EV division of Smartron), said: ''tbike OneX is a future-ready bike that offers an easy ride experience combined with design sensibilities that adapts to varied cargo requirements.'' PTI IAS HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022