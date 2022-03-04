Left Menu

SpaceX chief Musk warns that its Starlink system could be "targeted" in Ukraine

Reuters | Berkeley | Updated: 04-03-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 01:40 IST
SpaceX chief Elon Musk warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink satellite broadband service could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which has been hit by Russian invasion.

"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk tweeted.

