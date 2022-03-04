SpaceX chief Musk warns that its Starlink system could be "targeted" in Ukraine

SpaceX chief Elon Musk warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink satellite broadband service could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which has been hit by Russian invasion.

"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)