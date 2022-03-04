Left Menu

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

Updated: 04-03-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:45 IST
Russia's communications regulator on Friday said it had blocked Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, with access restricted to state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency.

Facebook had no immediate comment.

