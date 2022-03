BRIEF-RBNZ Publishes Feedback To Responses Received On Draft Interim Solvency Standard For Insurers

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND - INTERIM INSURANCE SOLVENCY STANDARD REFINED BY FEEDBACK

* RBNZ - PUBLISHED FEEDBACK TO RESPONSES RECEIVED ON DRAFT INTERIM SOLVENCY STANDARD FOR INSURERS, DETERMINING MINIMUM CAPITAL THAT INSURERS MUST HOLD * RBNZ - ASSESSMENT & INTERIM STANDARD WILL COME INTO FORCE ON BALANCE DATES AFTER 1 JANUARY 2023 AND BE IN-FORCE FOR AROUND THREE YEARS

* RBNZ - INTERIM STANDARD TO NOW GO THROUGH FURTHER CONSULTATION WITH INDUSTRY BODIES, EXTERNAL LEGAL & ACTUARIAL REVIEW, BEFORE BEING FINALISED IN Q3 * RBNZ - EXPECT THE FINAL SOLVENCY STANDARD TO BE IN FORCE FROM 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

