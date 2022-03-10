Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:49 IST
IBM to help modernise supply chain for Marks & Spencer India
  • India

Tech titan IBM on Thursday announced it is helping Marks & Spencer Reliance India (M&S India) modernise its supply chain to drive seamless integration between online and in-store business for improved customer experience.

M&S is scaling its omnichannel capabilities in India with IBM Sterling Supply Chain Solutions, a joint statement said.

It did not divulge the size of the contract.

''The company is driving faster delivery of products to customers by streamlining the order fulfilment process using IBM Sterling’s Order Management.

''It involves real-time inventory visibility, a microservices-based solution running on IBM cloud, along with call center capabilities to expand its digital presence and accelerate business growth,'' it added.

IBM has collaborated with its business partner Acuver Consulting to help M&S India deploy an omnichannel order management system for speedy go-to-market, enhanced order fulfilment capabilities and better customer experience.

''The robust, scalable and customised order management and fulfilment system for M&S India provides order orchestration capabilities with seamless integration across e-commerce marketplaces, digital and physical store environments,'' it said.

The solution is integrated with Salesforce Commerce Cloud along with existing enterprise applications.

''The ability to see all available inventory will help M&S India better meet evolving customer demands while also helping to improve inventory productivity and cost efficiencies,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

