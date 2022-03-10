Left Menu

U.S. spy chief says Russian forces show "reckless disregard" for Ukrainian civilians

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:19 IST
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Thursday that Russian forces are operating with "reckless disregard" for civilians as they face stronger-than-expected resistance in Ukraine and intelligence agencies are tracking their actions to hold them to account.

"The IC (intelligence community) is engaged across the interagency to document and hold Russia and Russian actors accountable for their actions," Haines told the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual hearing on worldwide threats to U.S. security.

