realme partners with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week to promote sustainability in design

realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, has announced its collaboration with FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week as a co-partner. The first-ever association of the world's fastest-growing, trendsetting brand with the country's premier fashion event, underlines realme's commitment to endorse sustainable trends in its product design and heritage.

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) together with Lakmé Fashion Week (jointly organized by Lakmé & RISE Worldwide) will be hosting a fully on-ground, season-fluid edition in New Delhi, from 23-27 March 2022. With sustainable fashion being a key ethos at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, realme will be exploring exciting avenues to bring environment-friendly, innovative, sustainability-driven design elements to the forefront. The brand will collaborate with ace designers Shantnu and Nikhil to showcase a design model that deftly balances Fashionable sensibility and functionality. The unique initiative will bring forth the beauty of the Iconic silhouette and the strong spirit of the Neo-Indian. Commenting on the development, Madhav Sheth, CEO - realme India, Vice President - realme and President - realme International Business Group, said, ''Starting from the very first realme 1, ground-breaking design has always been one of the core fundamentals of realme. As an industry leader, we believe in continuously pushing the frontiers of innovation with exciting surprises. With realme GT 2 Series' industry-first bio-based polymer Paper Tech Master design series, we are ready to take another leap to a new era of sustainable, eco-friendly design language and our partnership with FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is an exciting step in that direction. realme is working towards providing a premium experience through its 'Go Premium' Strategy and commitment to bring sustainable design elements to consumers worldwide.'' realme GT 2 series, realme's most premium flagship line-up ever, is a critical step forward for realme, by consolidating leadership in the high-end smartphone market with transformative designs. realme design studio has once again teamed up with famed Naoto Fukasawa to create the industry's first bio-based polymer Paper Tech Master Design, which focuses on 'The Future in Paper ' as the core design inspiration. This makes the realme GT 2 series truly a class apart from its peers, as it's the perfect combination of Art and the Respect, Love, and Reverence of the Great Environment.

About realme realme is a technology brand that specializes in providing technology products with a comprehensive superior experience for global users. The brand was officially established on May 4th, 2018 by its founder Sky Li and Madhav Sheth in India, together with a young and strong team that has rich experience in the smartphone industry. Committed to creating a smart, connected, and trendy lifestyle for the youth, we democratize cutting-edge technology to provide the best technology products in each price segment.

realme has become the world's No.6 smartphone brand in Q2 2021 with a holistic smartphone portfolio from entry-level up to flagship segments including GT Series, Number Series, Narzo Series, and C Series. As a 5G leader in India, realme is the first to bring a 5G phone into the Indian market, realme X50 Pro 5G in February 2019 and has become the top 5G smartphone brand in India with a 23% share in Q2 2021, according to Counterpoint Research.

realme has launched realme TechLife Ecosystem, supported by 1+5+T strategy, which is centered on smartphones and extends to 5 key categories of smart TVs, wearables, TWS, laptops and tablets, and technology products of realme TechLife® brand in 3 categories of Smart Life Care, Smart Entertainment and Smart Connect. realme has been developing more technology products with innovative partners to enrich the realme TechLife Ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.realme.com/in/

