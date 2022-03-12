Left Menu

WhatsApp introduces Code Verify extension to add extra security to web app

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new extension for adding extra security to its web app.

12-03-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As per GSM Arena, the extension is called Code Verify and its sole purpose is to ensure the web version of WhatsApp is secure enough and the end-to-end encryption has not been compromised.

WhatsApp said that the web app is naturally less resilient against attacks. So the Code Verify ensures the same level of security as a native app on Windows, iOS or Android. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

