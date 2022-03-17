IBM, Adobe expand partnership around use of AI-powered weather data

At the annual Adobe Summit, IBM on Wednesday announced a significant expansion to their partnership with Adobe around the use of artificial intelligence-powered weather data from The Weather Company on the Adobe Experience Platform.

The Weather Company, an IBM Business, offers accurate forecasting products and technology to better inform consumers' daily actions and support smarter decision-making for businesses.

IBM said that it is designing a new solution to provide customers of Adobe Experience Platform - a flexible and open system for building and managing complete solutions that drive customer experience - with the ability to derive new AI-driven insights on how weather could affect consumer purchasing habits across different categories such as retail, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and consumer packaged goods.

Leveraging these deep insights, brands will be able to deliver the right experiences, to the right audiences, at the right moment.

Weather data is a proven predictor of consumer behavior, and by further expanding our relationship with Adobe, IBM is providing Adobe Experience Platform customers more insights to help them create individualized experiences for every consumer. Sheri Bachstein, Chief Executive Officer at The Weather Company, and General Manager of IBM Watson Advertising.

IBM iX, the customer and experience transformation group of IBM Consulting, will expand its Adobe services and add to the Adobe Experience Platform user experience to support this offering.

In addition, Adobe has revealed plans to also leverage Weather Channel data as part of its Digital Economy Index, exploring how weather patterns affect online spending and other trends in e-commerce. These expanded solutions are expected to be generally available later this year.

Commenting on this expanded partnership, Justin Merickel, Vice President of Business Development, Adobe Experience Cloud, said, "By expanding our partnership with IBM, Adobe can empower our customers to unlock new personalization opportunities and drive business growth. Weather data is a natural complement to Adobe Experience Platform, which our customers rely on to have a comprehensive view of customer journeys and trigger relevant, engaging experiences across channels."