Chrome OS is testing variable refresh rate support

Google is testing support for variable refresh rates (VRR) in the Chrome OS 101 Dev Channel. As per The Verge, VRR helps prevent screen-tearing by syncing the refresh rate of a display with the frames-per-second (FPS) of whatever's on the screen.

Google's test of the feature could indicate a smoother gaming experience on Chrome OS. VRR support could signal an upgraded refresh rate for future Chrome OS tablets. Tablets running Chrome OS will need VRR if they want to compete with the likes of Samsung and Apple -- the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup has a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the iPad Pro comes with ProMotion support that makes scrolling animations smoother. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)