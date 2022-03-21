Google Chat to replace classic Hangouts beginning tomorrow: All you need to know

As previously announced, Google Chat will be replacing classic Hangouts for Google Workspace customers starting Tuesday, March 22, 2022. This means when you visit classic Hangouts in Gmail on the web or the classic Hangouts mobile apps, you will be directed to Chat.

"Beginning March 22, 2022, we'll turn on the "Chat preferred" setting for any customers who haven't already done so, making Google Chat the default chat application," Google said last month.

Classic Hangouts users with the following domain settings will be migrated to Google Chat:

Starting March 22, 2022

Chat and classic Hangouts

Access groups with both Google Chat and classic Hangouts turned on

Starting April 4, 2022

Classic Hangouts only

Access groups with only classic Hangouts enabled

After domains are upgraded to "Chat preferred," all classic Hangouts applications, except hangouts.google.com, will be disabled. Admins who have the "Classic Hangouts only" or "Chat and classic Hangouts" settings enabled for their entire domain or specific access groups will be automatically upgraded to the "Chat preferred" setting as per the aforementioned dates.

While it is impossible to opt-out of this change, Gooogle says that Hangouts.google.com will continue to work. You can find more information about the transition on the Google Workspace Updates blog.